Way-too-early 2025 NFL draft features one Alabama player

The 2024 NFL draft just concluded, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t look ahead to see what may be in store for the 2025 draft. One way-too-early mock done by USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has a single Alabama Crimson Tide football player in the first round.

Though many would expect to see quarterback Jalen Milroe earn a first-round projection, Middlehurst-Schwartz only has offensive lineman Tyler Booker being selected in the first 32 picks.

At No. 30 overall in this mock draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

“It might not be long before the two-time depending champions embrace a shift on the interior as they sort out the financial futures of guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey, with the latter two set to enter the final year of their contracts. The massively powerful Booker could step in to fill a hole at guard while creating some of his own in the run game.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football players who are prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.

