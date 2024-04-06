WATCH: Wisconsin legend Bo Ryan reacts to his Naismith Hall of Fame induction

Legendary Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon.

Ryan is part of a decorated class of 2024 that also includes Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Doug Collins, Jerry West (as an executive) and Michael Collins.

Related: Ranking the Big Ten head basketball coaches after the 2023-24 season

The Badgers legend retired in 2016 after a 15-year run that defined the Wisconsin basketball program. He led the program to a 364-130 overall record, plus 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Fours and one national championship game. He was also a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and 2017 Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Ryan joined ESPN’s Rece Davis and Jay Bilas immediately after the news was released and detailed his reaction:

"I was very emotional because of what it means to everybody that I've been associated with that has helped along the way" Bo Ryan reacts to being selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 pic.twitter.com/7nWItClgUl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 6, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire