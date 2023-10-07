WATCH: A Wisconsin football legend visits practice ahead of Rutgers matchup

Wisconsin football had the pleasure of welcoming back a Hall of Famer this week as former Badger Troy Vincent was in attendance at practice.

Vincent put together a standout Wisconsin career that resulted in him being drafted No. 7 overall in the 1992 NFL draft. He would go on to spend 15 seasons in the National Football League, and was a five-time Pro Bowl selectee in his prime.

As a Badger, the star cornerback was a first-team All-American and the Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1991. Vincent was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

Here is a look at his visit to Wisconsin practice:

“The Wisconsin experience is like no other. We lead this nation.” It was a pleasure to have College Football Hall of Fame inductee and Badger football great, @TroyVincentSr, at practice today! pic.twitter.com/Jf8h6vQzpf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 6, 2023

