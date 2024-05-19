WATCH: Winner of CLE Marathon proposes at finish line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s not unusual to see a marathon winner fall to their knees at the finish of a race. Often a feeling of accomplishment, exertion, and celebration. But, when the winner of the 2024 Cleveland Marathon got on one knee just moments after crossing the finish line we can only imagine he was feeling a bit more.

Cameras were rolling as Will Loevner, 26, of Pittsburgh not only crossed the finish line as the first-place winner but, fell to his knee and proposed to waiting girlfriend, Emma Patterson.





It appears she said, YES! The couple embraced with a kiss and then were happy to show off the ring to those around.

According to unofficial race statistics, Loevner finished the race in 2:19:44. That’s an impressive average pace of 5:20 per mile!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Other top Cleveland Full Marathon finishers:

Men

Will Loevner, 26, of Pittsburgh. Time: 2:19:44 Aiman Scullion, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls. Time: 2:25:40 Mitchell Kozik, 25, of Wadsworth. Time: 2:27:45

Women

Ashton Swinford, 34, of Hudson. Time: 2:51:16 Melina Terranova, 38, of Buffalo, NY. Time: 2:57:02 Emily Avers, 38, of Bowling Green. Time: 3:00:33

