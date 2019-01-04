How to watch wild-card Sunday of Chargers-Ravens and Eagles-Bears
Sunday’s first 2019 NFL playoff game to livestream on the Yahoo Sports app (IOS and Android) will be the AFC contest between the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers and the No. 4 Baltimore Ravens, a game that kicks off at 1:05 ET.
Users can download the app and watch the game regardless of mobile network.
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m., CBS
The final playoff game of the weekend, also on the app, is in the NFC between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the conference’s No. 6 seed, against the No. 3 Chicago Bears. That game is scheduled to kick off at 4:40 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m., NBC
