WATCH: What's Texas Tech's plan for Saturday's spring football game?
How teams operate their spring football games has changed in the transfer portal era. Texas Tech DC Tim DeRuyter provides some details.
Wagner joins a pair of freshmen teammates and several incoming 5-star recruits leaving Kentucky after Calipari's exit.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
As a new era of Milwaukee baseball begins, the 26-year-old is continuing to improve and impress on both offense and defense.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
The Detroit Pistons will hire an executive to oversee basketball operations after finishing the worst season in franchise history.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
O'Neill required eight stitches after a violent collision caused his head to snap back and left him and Rafael Devers sprawled on the the outfield turf at Fenway Park.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Buckner is the 10th player the Colts have brought back from their 2023 squad.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Mark Pope wasn't Kentucky's first choice. But for the fans packing the stands at Rupp Arena Sunday, he was the right choice.
The 2020 Cup Series champion hadn't won since Talladega in October of 2022.
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.