How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Live Online

UFC returns after a thrilling UFC 301 with Alexandre Pantoja defeating Steve Erceg in the main event. For UFC Fight Night, American Derrick Lewis (27-12) battles Brazilian fighter Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) as the main card’s marquee matchup.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. On Saturday, May 11, you can watch the prelims which begin at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you want to watch the event online, it broadcasts on ESPN and livestreams with an ESPN+ subscription.

Last-minute tickets to UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento in St. Louis are still available on sites like Vivid Seats. Meanwhile, you can use promo code VAR2024 to get $20 off your purchase at Vivid Seats. Tickets are also available at StubHub.

To livestream UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento online, you can sign up for a subscription with ESPN+ for $10.99/Month. However, if you don’t want to go monthly, then you can go with an annual subscription for $109.99/Year. This is about a 15% savings from the month-to-month price.

Starting at $14.99/month, you can also go with a subscription to the Disney Trio, which includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

In addition, the entire UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento airs on ESPN, which is available to watch on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling Orange. And since DirecTV Stream and Fubo offer free trials — for five days and seven days, respectively — you can watch UFC Fight Night online for free, if you act fast and sign up now.

Main Card, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento — main event

Welterweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

Prelims, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

Women’s Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington

Welterweight: Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters

Welterweight: Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset

Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy

The best ways to livestream UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento is on ESPN+, or on ESPN with DirecTV Stream and Sling Orange.

