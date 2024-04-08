How to Watch UConn vs. Purdue Men’s March Madness Championship Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

At a Glance: The best way to watch UConn vs. Purdue tonight is with a free trial to DirecTV Stream, or with a subscription to Max + B/R Sport or Sling. The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

The 2024 NCAA men’s D1 basketball tournament is down to just two teams: the No. 1 UConn Huskies and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Tonight, the two programs will face off at State Farm Stadium in this year’s March Madness championship game. The reigning champion Huskies are looking to become the eighth NCAA basketball team to win back-to-back titles, while the Boilermakers are looking to nab their first championship. UConn made it to this year’s championship with an 86-72 win over No. 4 Alabama, and Purdue secured their spot after taking down No. 11 NC State 63-50.

If you’re still figuring out the best way to watch UConn vs. Purdue live online, read on. Below is a quick guide on some of the best ways to watch the championship game without cable, including an easy way to livestream UConn vs. Purdue for free.

How to Watch UConn vs. Purdue Championship Game

This year’s national championship game is airing live on TBS, TNT, and TruTV, so tune in to one of those channels if you have cable. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch UConn vs. Purdue online using a live TV streaming service, or Max’s B/R Sports service. Here’s all the pricing and free trial information for these options:

Stream UConn vs. Purdue on DirecTV Stream

The best way to watch UConn vs. Purdue without cable is to get a free trial to DirecTV Stream. The live TV streaming service carries TBS, TNT, and TruTV in its Entertainment plan, which starts with a five-day free trial that you can use to watch the championship game without paying. After the trial, the DirecTV Stream Entertainment plan costs $79.99 a month.

Stream UConn vs. Purdueon Max + B/R Sport

A more affordable option for watching the UConn vs. Purdue championship game is Max, which is offering a livestream of the game through its B/R Sports add-on. Max subscriptions start at $9.99 a month, and the B/R Sports add-on will run you another $9.99 a month on top of that. However, Max does not offer a free trial.

get max + B/r sports $19.98

Stream UConn vs. Purdue on Sling

Sling is a great live TV streaming option if you just need some of the most popular channels. It costs less than similar services, with the Sling Blue plan starting at just $40 a month (no free trial though). This plan carries TBS, TNT, and TruTV, making it a great way to watch UConn vs. Purdue tonight.

get sling blue $40

Stream UConn vs. Purdue on Hulu + Live TV

In terms of value, Hulu + Live TV is one of the best streaming services out there. It carries over 95 channels — including all of the channels showing UConn vs. Purdue tonight — and your subscription includes access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (on-demand). This makes it a pretty great deal at $76.99 a month (sadly, no free trial is available).

get hulu + Live TV $76.99

Get a UConn vs. Purdue Livestream for Free

Want to watch UConn vs. Purdue for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the five-day free trial offered by DirecTV Stream, you can watch the game without paying anything. Just sign up, enjoy a free UConn vs. Purdue livestream, and then cancel before the five days are up to avoid paying anything.

When is UConn vs. Purdue Championship Game? Date, Start Time

The UConn vs. Purdue championship game is happening tonight, Monday, April 8. Tip-off is at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT.

UConn vs. Purdue Championship Odds

Vegas has given Connecticut the edge in tonight’s championship game with a spread of 6.5 points.

Where to Buy UConn, Purdue Merch

If you’re looking for some merch for either UConn or Purdue, check out some jerseys at Nike and Fanatics.

uconn jersey nike

$80

Buy uconn jersey at nike

purdue jersey

$99.99

Buy purdue jersey at fanatics

