WATCH: Tre Wilson leads Florida into end zone on on first drive against Georgia

Florida didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard against Georgia on Saturday.

True freshman wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III carved up the Bulldogs’ defense on the opening drive, catching four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Early leads aren’t easy to come by, especially against Georgia, and Wilson’s score marked the first time that Florida had scored first in the rivalry game since 2015.

All scoring plays are reviewed, and there was some question as to whether Wilson’s shin or knee touched the ground before the score. The call was confirmed, though, and Florida took an important 7-0 lead to start the game.

