Watch: Tre Tomlinson gets advice from uncle LaDainian Tomlinson before preseason debut

Rams rookie Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson comes from NFL bloodlines. His uncle is Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who also works for NFL Network now in his post-playing days.

Before kickoff between the Rams and Chargers on Saturday night, Hodges-Tomlinson got a little pep talk from his uncle on the field.

“Don’t make it bigger than what it is. Go out there and play ball and dominate. Consistency, like we always talk about. Go out there and dominate. Can’t nobody hold you, bro. You know that,” Tomlinson told his nephew.

LaDainian was there at Tre’Vius’ draft party when he was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the draft this year, so the two former TCU Horned Frogs got to celebrate together in that big moment.

