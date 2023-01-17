WATCH: Tom Brady addresses his future after playoff loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled on offense all year long, and those same frustrations led to a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night’s wild-card playoff game.

Speculation about Brady’s future is an annual occurrence at this point in his legendary career, and that’s sure to be the case again this offseason.

Brady could retire, for good this time, or return for a 24th NFL season, either with the Bucs or another team elsewhere.

Not long after Monday night’s loss, Brady was asked about his plans for the future, and it’s clear he’ll be taking his time again with such a big decision.

Bucs QB Tom Brady didn’t have much to say on his future, saying he was going to truly take it day by day: pic.twitter.com/JEKKjTIa6C — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 17, 2023

So, while Brady’s plans are still unclear, the Bucs will head into an offseason full of question marks, none bigger than what to do at quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire