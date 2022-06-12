What to watch for at Titans’ mandatory minicamp this week

The Tennessee Titans completed the voluntary portion of their offseason program with organized team activities last week and will now turn their attention to mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 14-16.

The Titans aren’t the only AFC South team starting mandatory minicamp this week, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans will do so, also. The Indianapolis Colts completed theirs last week, but will have another set of voluntary organized team activities this week.

As of right now, the only session of the three-day event set to be open to the media will be on Tuesday, June 14, which is the first day. Of course, we will have full coverage of it.

After that, the next practice-field look we’ll get of Titans players will occur in training camp in late July, with the exact dates yet to be announced.

So, what exactly should you be keeping an eye on during mandatory minicamp? Here are six things:

Are there any no-shows?

While some players like Derrick Henry and Jeffery Simmons sat out voluntary OTAs, the expectation is that everyone will be in attendance at mandatory minicamp this week. As far as we know there aren’t any contract issues with any players, which is normally the cause of no-shows.

Treylon Burks' participation

Burks had issues staying on the practice field at rookie minicamp and OTAs, which we recently found out was because of asthma. He was also absent from Tennessee’s last open session of OTAs for an undisclosed reason.

All eyes will be on Burks and his ability to get through practice without issues. Doing so would quell some of the early fears surrounding him.

Rookie performances

Not only are Titans draft picks trying to show up and carve out a role for themselves in 2022, but so are undrafted free agents. Said UDFAs no doubt have a steeper climb in making the roster, thus they need to really show out.

Position battles

The biggest position battles for the Titans are at left guard, right tackle and wide receiver, but there are also several backup spots up for grabs on both sides of the ball.

Competitions don’t really kick off in earnest until training camp next month, but mandatory minicamp is the latest step in making final roster decisions.

Are injured players making progress?

Key players such as cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Kristian Fulton, and wide receiver Robert Woods were decked out in yellow pullovers during OTAs, meaning they are still in the “return to play” portion of their rehabs.

Others such as offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, cornerback Elijah Molden and linebacker Monty Rice were all spotted at OTAs, but were either limited or not participating because they are rehabbing or dealing with injury.

It’ll be interesting to see if any of these players are able to do more at mandatory minicamp.

Injuries

Coming off a season in which the Titans saw an insane amount of injuries en route to fielding an NFL record 91 players, Tennessee has already seen two players suffer injuries during the offseason program.

Tight end Tommy Hudson and kicker Caleb Shudak both suffered leg injuries during OTAs, with Hudson’s necessitating him being carted off the practice field. Hopefully the Titans don’t see any more of that this week.

