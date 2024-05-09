WATCH: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian talks Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers and joining the SEC

- Maye, McCarthy, or Daniels? Who will the Patriots take third overall pick in NFL Draft?We made it to NFL Draft day! The Patriots own the third overall pick and are expected to take a quarterback with the selection, but which one will they draft to lead the franchise into the future? Michael Hurley breaks down all the options!3:02Now PlayingPaused
- Malik Nabers compares himself to Ja'Marr Chase, excited to join Giants and Daniel JonesNew York Giants No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Malik Nabers comments on how wild the last 24 hours have been, what he brings to this franchise at the wide receiver position, and says he has spoken to Daniel Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase since being drafted last night.4:18Now PlayingPaused
- Steelers may be considering fielding quarterback Justin Fields as a punt returner<p>The new <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-approves-radical-kickoff-rule-change-heres-what-to-know-143919818.html">NFL kickoff rules</a> may see some teams <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/jaylen-warren-says-steelers-special-teams-coordinator-has-talked-about-justin-fields-returning-kicks-154547198.html">change their approach</a> to a key part of the game. One member of the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/pittsburgh/">Pittsburgh Steelers</a> coaching staff has apparently thought of a unique way to give them an advantage when receiving the ball.</p> <p>Appearing on <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7Ii0X2u47Y">Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast</a>, his Steelers teammate <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34447/">Jaylen Warren</a> said that special teams coordinator Danny Smith has thought about using quarterback <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33399/">Justin Fields</a> as a potential returner.</p>0:38Now PlayingPaused
- Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas on how OL Olu Fashanu will fit into Jets offenseJets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas discuss their decision to trade down a pick and select offensive lineman Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick of the draft. Douglas praised the young offensive lineman's ability to block the run and pass games.7:03Now PlayingPaused
WATCH: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian talks Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers and joining the SEC
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian discusses the huge expectations that come with joining the SEC and if the Longhorns can surpass the 11 players just drafted into the NFL.