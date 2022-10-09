How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back after a tough 29-21 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Fortunately for the Jaguars, they have a great opportunity to get back on track when the winless Houston Texans come to Florida on Sunday.

Houston opened its season with a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts, but has since lost three straight.

However, the Texans have a history of being a thorn in the Jaguars’ side. Houston has won 19 of the last 23 meetings between the two AFC South sides and it’s riding an eight-game win streak against Jacksonville.

The Jaguars already snapped a couple streaks this season when they ended a run of 18 consecutive losses on the road and got their first ever win in Southern California by blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. They’ll need to be streak breakers again Sunday to improve to 3-2.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ divisional matchup against the Texans in Week 5:

Texans Vs. Jaguars, Week 5

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Commentators : Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Live Stream: fuboTV (local), Paramount+ (local)

Odds: Jaguars -6.5, over/under 43.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

