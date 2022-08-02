WATCH: Texans QB Davis Mills joins ‘Good Morning Football’

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is drawing attention through the first four days of training camp.

The Texans are giving the former 2021 third-rounder from Stanford a shot to win the starting quarterback job and lead the team under center for the 2022 campaign. Mills will get to determine by his own play whether or not the Texans keep searching for answers at field general.

Mills joined “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network Tuesday to talk about training camp thus far and some of the storylines surrounding the team. Mills’ mustache was still present, which means no decision has been made yet on when to shave it.

Here are the highlights from the interview.

Why should we be talking about Davis Mills and what he can do down the stretch for the Texans?

“Just extremely confident how I ended last year,” Mills said. “I thought we ended up playing our best football near the end of last season. Tried to carry that momentum into this season. Got valuable time in with my receivers, tight ends, and pass-catchers. I think we kind of hit the stride running throughout training camp and OTAs. We’re really fired up for what we can do this year.”

What can you tell us about Lovie Smith? Why do you have his vote as captain? What makes him a perfect fit for the Texans?

“It’s been awesome having Lovie step up into the new role as head coach,” Mills said. “That was last season. As the quarterback, you don’t really crossover too much with the defensive coordinator, so, it’s nice being able to get more time with Lovie. I think his resume shows from the past how much success he’s had. I think our team fully trusts and believes in him. I’m excited for what he can do and lead us to this upcoming season.”

Do you have memories of Lovie Smith when he coached the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006?

“I do,” said Mills. “I think they played the [Indianapolis] Colts. I was at my friend’s house for a birthday party and there was a cake, I believe, where there was half Colts and half Bears for his Super Bowl party, and I think I chose the Bears at that time. But that’s funny. I have memories from that Super Bowl cake.”

Can you talk about the vibes in Houston? How does this year feel different?

“It feels a lot different,” Mills said. “Obviously, I mean, the team kind of had a sense of what we were able to do at the end of last season, and we brought in some new pieces this offseason that are able to contribute in a big way. I think we have a lot of leaders in the locker room who have stepped up and changed the vibe and leading everyone in the right direction. So, I mean, everyone is extremely optimistic and confident, and we’re ready, biting at the bit to go out there on Sundays for our first chance.”

How has CB Derek Stingley looked?

“I mean, he came in and put his head down and is ready to work,” Mills said. “It’s tough, especially as a rookie, to be drafted that high and all those expectations. But I think he’s handled it in an amazing way. He just comes down. I think what I’ve heard from a lot of the DB room he asked a ton of questions and is trying to get better each and every day. I mean, I’m excited to see what he can do. He’s already proved a lot. He has a ton of talent. I’m waiting to see show out at this next level.”

How much responsibility comes with the role of being 'the guy' in year two?

“I mean, it’s a huge responsibility,” said Mills. “You got a lot of people counting on you. It’s also very humbling. I mean, I’ve been dreaming about this position and being in this position since I was six years old as a kid when I started playing football. So, I’m very grateful for that, but I got a lot of teammates counting on me and I’m trying to do my best every single day to get to work and show them that I’m in the position and they can count on me.”

Is there anyone in the locker room that helped you when you were a rookie?

“The main one I can think of is Brandin Cooks,” Mills said. “He’s always been an amazing leader and he’s always been one of those guys who when people say he’s a true pro’s pro, they’re talking about Brandin. He comes in every day with the same demeanor and has a routine where he’s never going to let one thing be the blame for how he’s going to play. He’s just going to go out there and put everything to his best ability to become the best player he is. He’s allowing that to rub off on different players in the rest of our locker room, and I think he’s been a great part of how I’ve transitioned into the NFL and ready for this role.”

Who was the QB you idolized growing up?

“I think growing up it was a combination of three guys,” Mills said. “It was Andrew Luck, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers. And I think all of them had small pieces of their game that I was trying to emulate and trying to pick apart their best features and try to piece them together to see what I could add to myself and what I could do to go out there and become a better player. But I think the main one was probably Andrew Luck, and it was probably one of the reasons I ended up choosing Stanford for college.”

