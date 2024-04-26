Watch as Terrion Arnold receives ‘the call’ from the Detroit Lions

On Thursday night former Alabama Crimson Tide football star defensive back had his lifelong dream of playing in the NFL come true as the Detroit Lions selected Florida native with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Receiving the call that an NFL franchise is selecting you can be an emotional moment for young athletes and being able to celebrate the incredible achievement with your family is a moment that Arnold and the other draftees will never forget.

On Friday, the official Alabama football X account (formerly Twitter) released a video of Arnold receiving the “the call” from the Lions.

Watch the unforgettable moment!

