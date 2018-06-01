Watch: Tennis player collides with ballboy at French Open

Busted Racquet
Collision! (Getty)
Collision! (Getty)

You don’t think of tennis as a contact sport, but Friday at the French Open, matters turned physical.

Playing against Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina was between points and reaching for a lobbed ball when … boom.


Fortunately, the lad was all right, smiling as he left the court. He spent the rest of the match in a photographer’s pit. Perhaps because he was rattled, or perhaps because he was a No. 26 seed playing a No. 2 seed, Dzumhur lost in five sets to Zverev. But the ballboy was fine, and in the end, that’s good news.

All ended well at the French Open. (Getty)
All ended well at the French Open. (Getty)

____
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Bolt’s perfect Olympic record forever tarnished
Ugly ‘secret’ of NFL’s ‘alternate’ cheerleaders exposed
Which first-round QB is already ‘blowing people away’?
Belichick has perfect answer when asked about ‘fun’

What to Read Next