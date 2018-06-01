Watch: Tennis player collides with ballboy at French Open

Collision! (Getty)

You don’t think of tennis as a contact sport, but Friday at the French Open, matters turned physical.

Playing against Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina was between points and reaching for a lobbed ball when … boom.

Talk about a collision course. @DzumhurDamir collides with ball boy during match. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/M5xHLxMlMK — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 1, 2018





Fortunately, the lad was all right, smiling as he left the court. He spent the rest of the match in a photographer’s pit. Perhaps because he was rattled, or perhaps because he was a No. 26 seed playing a No. 2 seed, Dzumhur lost in five sets to Zverev. But the ballboy was fine, and in the end, that’s good news.

All ended well at the French Open. (Getty)

