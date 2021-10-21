How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Indiana
Ohio State had a week to rest with a bye week this past Saturday. It allowed guys like Haskell Garrett and Cam Brown to heal up. Head coach Ryan Day expects both to play as the Buckeyes head to Bloomington for a Big Ten East showdown with Indiana.
Indiana has underperformed with a 2-4 record this year after coming into the season with high expectations. However, the Bucks aren’t taking the Hoosiers lightly. At his weekly press conference, Day was quick to point out that all four of Indiana’s losses came to ranked opponents. Tom Allen has IU playing better, almost knocking off No. 10 ranked Michigan State this past Saturday.
Being under the lights will have the IU fans ready to go from the start. It will be the first time since the opening game at Minnesota that Ohio State will face a raucous crowd at night.
No time to slow down now as the Bucks continue to march toward what they hope is another Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff birth.
NEXT … How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State Thursday
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Oct. 23
Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
TV: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙨…#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/vF92lvwCgD
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 20, 2021
Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.
How to Listen
Radio: IMG Radio Network
City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL
Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590
Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1
Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970
Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390
Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3
Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9
Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520
Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7
Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540
Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7
Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480
Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7
Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350
Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490
Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480
Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850
Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460
Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1
Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3
Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410
Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550
Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450
Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930
Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330
Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1
Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430
Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590
Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230
Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7
Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420
Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3
Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320
Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150
Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400
Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490
Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490
Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270
McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9
Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1
Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3
Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300
Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1
Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7
Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430
Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3
Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460
Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7
Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570
Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260
Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5
Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450
Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5
Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3
Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5
Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470
Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540
Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9
Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220
Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5
Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9
Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370
Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5
Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960
Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1
Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390
Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240
