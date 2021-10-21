How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State had a week to rest with a bye week this past Saturday. It allowed guys like Haskell Garrett and Cam Brown to heal up. Head coach Ryan Day expects both to play as the Buckeyes head to Bloomington for a Big Ten East showdown with Indiana.

Indiana has underperformed with a 2-4 record this year after coming into the season with high expectations. However, the Bucks aren’t taking the Hoosiers lightly. At his weekly press conference, Day was quick to point out that all four of Indiana’s losses came to ranked opponents. Tom Allen has IU playing better, almost knocking off No. 10 ranked Michigan State this past Saturday.

Being under the lights will have the IU fans ready to go from the start. It will be the first time since the opening game at Minnesota that Ohio State will face a raucous crowd at night.

No time to slow down now as the Bucks continue to march toward what they hope is another Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff birth.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.

How to Listen

Radio: IMG Radio Network

City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL

Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590

Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1

Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970

Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390

Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3

Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9

Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520

Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7

Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540

Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7

Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480

Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7

Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350

Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490

Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480

Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850

Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460

Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1

Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3

Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410

Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550

Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450

Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930

Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330

Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1

Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430

Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590

Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230

Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7

Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420

Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3

Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320

Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150

Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400

Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490

Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490

Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270

McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9

Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1

Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3

Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300

Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1

Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7

Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430

Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3

Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460

Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7

Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570

Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260

Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5

Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450

Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5

Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3

Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5

Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470

Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540

Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9

Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220

Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5

Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9

Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370

Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5

Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960

Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1

Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390

Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240

