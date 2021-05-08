Watch: Steve Stricker eagles No. 18 to seize 54-hole lead at PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition

Tim Schmitt
·1 min read
The cover of the PGA Tour Champions’ Regions Tradition page has been the same for two full years, thanks to the pandemic. The words: “STRICKER WINS FIRST MAJOR AT REGIONS TRADITION” still sit on the page, just as they did 726 days before.

If things hold true to form during Sunday’s final round in Birmingham, Alabama, it won’t take much effort to update things — simply swapping “first” for “third.”

Steve Stricker is again leading the way after Saturday’s third round, using a dramatic flair by posting an eagle on the day’s final hole to vault to the top spot.

Stricker finished the day with a 65 and sits at 14 under for the tournament, a single stroke ahead of Alex Cejka and three shots up on Dicky Pride and Robert Karlsson.

Leaderboard: Regions Tradition

Stricker, the Ryder Cup captain for the Americans, is eager to get the chance to close out the win on Sunday for what would be his third major — he also won the U.S. Senior Open in 2019 — but he knows there’s plenty of work to be done.

“This is why we’re here, to have the opportunity to win. And, you know, winning here a couple years has given me confidence that I can play well around here,” Stricker said. “We had a great day to play. And there’s a lot of good players up around the top. I’m going to have to go out, take care of business tomorrow, and put up another good round like I did today. And Alex played great. It was fun to watch him.”

