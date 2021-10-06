Watch: Steph Curry dime leads to Andrew Wiggins poster dunk over Jusuf Nurkic in preseason opener

With the Golden State Warriors’ preseason slate underway, Steph Curry was back on the floor on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The reigning NBA scoring champ tallied 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor in 20 minutes of action. Curry dropped in three triples on eight attempts from beyond the arc to start his preseason campaign.

The two-time Most Valuable Player added five boards, five assists and three steals in Golden State’s 121-107 win over Portland. One of Curry’s crafty passes led to a highlight reel dunk for Andrew Wiggins.

While driving the lane, Curry dropped a no-look pass to Wiggins as he cut to the bucket. As he flew to the hoop for a two-handed dunk, Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic attempted to meet Wiggins at the rim for a block. Instead, Wiggins jammed the two-handed dunk right over Nurkic. The dunk from Wiggins set Golden State’s bench into a frenzy celebration.

Wiggins finished the contest with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field with two assists, a rebound and a steal in 16 minutes.

Curry, Wiggins and the Warriors will be back on the court on Wednesday for their second preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center at 7 p.m.

