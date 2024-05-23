Who to watch out for in Scottish Premiership Play-off final

Scottish Premiership Play-off final, first leg: Raith Rovers v Ross County

Venue: Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy Date: Thursday, 22 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST

It's the last fixture of the Scottish league season and, as ever, BBC Radio Scotland will be there to capture the often dramatic finale as one side looks to retain their Premiership status and the other looks to replace them.

I'll be on commentary duty for Thursday's first leg at Stark's Park as, having finished runners-up to Dundee United in the Championship before beating Partick Thistle in the semi-final, hosts Raith Rovers look to take another stride towards playing in the top flight for the first time since 1997.

Having been forced into second bottom spot by St Johnstone on goal difference in the Premiership's final day, fellow dark blues Ross County are looking to extend their five-year stay in the top league - and win their second play-off final in a row.

Here's your guide to the key men who could make a difference in Kirkcaldy - and Sunday's second leg in Dingwall.

Rovers' in-tune trio

Lewis Vaughan scored the winner in the penalty shoot-out against Partick Thistle [SNS]

Kevin Dabrowski (goalkeeper)

The 25-year-old Polish goalkeeper has been in outstanding form for much of the season, playing a crucial role in Rovers’ promotion drive since his summer move from Hibernian.

Many years of working as an understudy at Easter Road, and on loan in Scotland’s lower leagues, have clearly served him well and he has proved an astute signing.

From Sportscene's Championship coverage, one outstanding save against Inverness Caledonian Thistle particularly stands out in my mind – and he was at it again in the play-off semi-finals.

Scott Brown (midfielder)

Like his former Celtic and Scotland namesake, Brown is a dogged midfielder, a captain who leads by example and turns up with some big moments when they are most required.

It is impossible to think of the 29-year-old without his outrageous stoppage-time winner against Dundee United flashing into your mind.

His opener in the first leg of the semi-final against Partick Thistle was also supremely well executed, while he had two incredible blocks on the line during his man-of-the-match display in the second leg.

Lewis Vaughan (striker)

If Vaughan were able to help Rovers get back to the top flight for the first time in almost 30 years, it would be a truly wonderful tale.

Having recovered from four separate cruciate injuries (two on each knee), the 28-year-old product of the club's youth system has led the charge from the front this season and his 19 goals have helped transform Rovers from also-rans last season into title challengers.

County's crucial three

Simon Murray's goal against Aberdeen was not enough to keep Ross County out the play-off [SNS]

Ross Laidlaw (goalkeeper)

Like his opposite number, Laidlaw never quite made the grade at Hibs, but their loss has, by and large, been County’s gain.

The odd, erratic performance aside, like the one the 31-year-old turned in against Motherwell recently, he has proved to be a hugely dependable goalkeeper and displays such as the one in the recent win over Rangers are far closer to the norm.

Laidlaw, who was on Rovers' bench the last time they beat County in 2012, pulled off a couple of penalty saves in last season's shoot-out against Partick Thistle at the same stage.

Yan Dhanda (midfielder)

Dhanda is a talented player already assured of his own personal Premiership future because of a pre-contract contract signed with Heart of Midlothian.

But, with two goals in his past two games, the 25-year-old English midfielder has shown no signs of coasting to the end of the season.

His set-piece delivery will be a danger to Rovers and he also showed his composure from the penalty spot in last season's play-off final - one in normal time and the other in the shoot-out.

Simon Murray (striker)

To have scored 21 goals (14 in the league) for a team battling relegation is massively impressive and seven of those goals have come in his past nine games, making Murray County's main man.

It would be absolutely no surprise were the 32-year-old to prove the difference-maker in the play-off final, especially as, like Dhanda, he came off the bench to score in last season’s comeback before netting in the shoot-out.