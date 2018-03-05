Watch: Roger Goodell runs 40-yard dash in NFL offices

With many prospective players still in Indianapolis being put through the paces of the NFL scouting combine, their future boss decided to show some of his skills on Monday morning.

Apparently called out by NFL Network personality Rich Eisen, who has turned his annual end-of-combine 40-yard dash into an event, and one that raises money for charity, commissioner Roger Goodell did his own 40 in NFL offices in Manhattan – with camera phones at the ready, of course.

Here he is, from two perspectives:









According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, Goodell, who appears to be wearing sneakers, ran the distance in 5.41 seconds, which is pretty respectable for a 59-year-old man. It’s faster than three years ago, when Goodell ran 5.53 seconds.

And it’s quite a bit better than Eisen, whose personal best in his now-annual run is 5.94 seconds. Eisen will try the 40 again on Monday afternoon.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, wearing his work clothes, ran the 40-yard dash in NFL headquarters on Monday. (AP)

