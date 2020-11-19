Watch: Rob Havenstein was mic’d up vs. Seahawks, but he didn’t tell anyone
Rob Havenstein doesn’t get much attention as a key player for the Rams, just based on the position he plays. But he’s proved once again this season that when he’s playing at a high level, typically, so too is the entire offense.
He was mic’d up on Sunday afternoon against the Seahawks and not only did he have a great performance, but he showed himself to quietly be one of the funnier guys on the team. He started off by kicking over a pylon during warm-ups for no good reason, and then saying, “That was a camera, wasn’t it? Whoops.”
At the end of the video, Havenstein revealed that he didn’t tell anyone he was mic’d up, likely in an attempt to get some good content from his unsuspecting teammates.
"Know what's funny? I didn't tell anyone I was mic'd up." 😂@YouTubeTV Mic'd Up: Rob Havenstein pic.twitter.com/1mUbSj7jni
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2020