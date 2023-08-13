WATCH: Ravens K Justin Tucker drills 60-yard field goal in Week 1 preseason bout vs. Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens have seen kicker Justin Tucker drill field goals for them ever since he came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He’s helped the team win a Super Bowl, as well as shatter countless records as a member of the Baltimore franchise.

On Saturday, the Ravens hosted the Philadelphia Eagles for their first preseason game of the 2023 season. At the end of the first half, Baltimore sent Tucker out for a 60-yard field goal, and the veteran drilled it with ease, putting it right down the middle of the goalposts.

