WATCH: Ravens S DeShon Elliott lays out Titans RB Derrick Henry with massive hit

The last time the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans met, running back Derrick Henry asserted his will on Baltimore’s defense. He ran over and around the Ravens’ defense, stiff-arming his way to just under 200 yards on the ground in that game. This Week 11 matchup wasn’t going to be the same and safety DeShon Elliott made sure of it on one play in the third quarter.

Henry appeared to have a full head of steam as he galloped deep in Ravens territory. But the seemingly unstoppable force met an immovable object in Elliot, who stopped the Titans’ back in his tracks and actually folded him backward a bit. Not many NFL defenders, nor people on the street, would happily meet Henry head-on in the open field. But Elliott is a different breed of safety.