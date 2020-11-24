Watch: Rams’ rookie Van Jefferson scores 1st NFL TD

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams were playing from behind in the second quarter. Jared Goff needed a score to tie the game and he went to a rookie for the play that accomplished it.

Watch as rookie Van Jefferson runs a quick pattern and Goff delivers the ball to the former Florida star in the end zone.

The PAT made it 14-all in what shaping up as a terrific Monday Night Football game.

