WATCH: What Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said about Ohio State after the game

Any designs the Purdue Boilermakers had at pulling off another upset of Ohio State in West Lafayette went out the window pretty quickly in the second half Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away and got some younger guys some reps in a dominating 41-7 win in some sloppy conditions inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters was impressed by Ohio State and brought a bit of a reflective and somber mood to the postgame press conference. He sat in front of the media to discuss what he saw from his team, and to give credit to the Buckeyes.

In case you missed any of his comments, we’re sharing the complete 15 minute presser thanks to PurdueSports YouTube channel. During his remarks, Walters talks about Ohio State being where he wants to build the Boilermakers to, the ability of the Buckeyes’ offensive players to make plays in big moments, and the respect he has for the program

Count this as one more down, and a huge one now on tap for Ohio State as it prepares for what will be a top five matchup vs. Penn State on Saturday. We’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to the game, so come back and check it all out throughout the week.

