WATCH: Patriots QB Drake Maye arrives for rookie minicamp

Quarterback Drake Maye arrived ahead of the New England Patriots’ rookie minicamp on Thursday.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft came waltzing into the building with a huge grin on his face, ready to kick-start his career at the next level.

Heavy expectations come with being a top-three draft pick, but so far, Maye hasn’t shied away from the challenges he knows he’ll face on the football field. The Patriots have a long, storied history as one of the greatest franchises in NFL history, but they’re also coming off a 4-13 season, where they had one of the worst rosters in the league.

Is Maye ready for that challenge?

The good news is Maye won’t need to be forced onto the field right out of the gates. New England signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the offseason, and they still have Bailey Zappe on the roster.

There are clearly parameters in place for them to take their time with a rookie quarterback. With that said, the No. 1 goal for the Patriots is getting back to Super Bowl contention, and they aren’t doing that without Maye being a major draft hit.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire