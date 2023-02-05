WATCH: Pat Surtain intercepts Jared Goff pass at the Pro Bowl
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Surtain beat Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the ball and picked it off before running it back to set up the AFC with good field position. The turnover was one of the best defensive plays from the first two flag football games at the reimagined Pro Bowl this year.
The AFC went on to later win the game, earning six overall points for the standings in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The ultimate winner will not be decided until the third flag football game is played later today.
Here’s video of Surtain’s interception, courtesy of the NFL:
PS2 IS THAT DUDE. 🎮
📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8fp0ldNhjW
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 5, 2023
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the interception.
Broncos would be thrilled if Surtain can add another one off Goff when they visit Detroit next season. https://t.co/DovGmUfkGf
— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) February 5, 2023
Me: the Pro Bowl is so trash, what a waste of time
Also me: Omg Surtain pick 🤪😜
— Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) February 5, 2023
Surtain owns Justin Jefferson
Never seen Jaycee Horn do that pic.twitter.com/VXYUeeVGba
— KuttaBanda (@dreamzz_kidd) February 5, 2023
surtain is literally him https://t.co/d1H2CoDwpF
— Jadon Smith (@JJadonsmith) February 5, 2023
Pat Surtain II >>>
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) February 5, 2023
Pat Surtain looking 🔥with that pick 💪 @PatSurtainll
LETS GO #broncoscountry
— Broncos Country (@DieHardDenver) February 5, 2023
Idc if it’s the pro bowl, that pick by Patrick Surtain was SWEET
— Jose Sanchez III (@JSanchezFN) February 5, 2023
Doesn’t matter it’s flag football… Surtain is snipin! 😂
— Brad Carson (@BradCarson) February 5, 2023
That is phenomenal from Surtain. On the best WR in the league too😯😯
— Off-Season db (@DuvalsFinest20) February 5, 2023
— Damani Leech (@dleech9) February 5, 2023
Big Time @PatSurtainll !!! 🙌🏾🏈
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 5, 2023
Get the pick, hit the Griddy 🕺#BudLightCelly x @budlight pic.twitter.com/pfA8Vpuys3
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 5, 2023
Whether it’s flag football or tackle football, PS2 is one of the best in the game.