WATCH: Pat Surtain intercepts Jared Goff pass at the Pro Bowl

Jon Heath
·2 min read

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Surtain beat Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the ball and picked it off before running it back to set up the AFC with good field position. The turnover was one of the best defensive plays from the first two flag football games at the reimagined Pro Bowl this year.

The AFC went on to later win the game, earning six overall points for the standings in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The ultimate winner will not be decided until the third flag football game is played later today.

Here’s video of Surtain’s interception, courtesy of the NFL:

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the interception.

Whether it’s flag football or tackle football, PS2 is one of the best in the game.

