WATCH: Pat Surtain intercepts Jared Goff pass at the Pro Bowl

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain intercepted Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Surtain beat Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the ball and picked it off before running it back to set up the AFC with good field position. The turnover was one of the best defensive plays from the first two flag football games at the reimagined Pro Bowl this year.

The AFC went on to later win the game, earning six overall points for the standings in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The ultimate winner will not be decided until the third flag football game is played later today.

Here’s video of Surtain’s interception, courtesy of the NFL:

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the interception.

Broncos would be thrilled if Surtain can add another one off Goff when they visit Detroit next season. https://t.co/DovGmUfkGf — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) February 5, 2023

Me: the Pro Bowl is so trash, what a waste of time Also me: Omg Surtain pick 🤪😜 pic.twitter.com/7PjMOqNu61 — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) February 5, 2023

Surtain owns Justin Jefferson Never seen Jaycee Horn do that pic.twitter.com/VXYUeeVGba — KuttaBanda (@dreamzz_kidd) February 5, 2023

surtain is literally him https://t.co/d1H2CoDwpF — Jadon Smith (@JJadonsmith) February 5, 2023

Pat Surtain II >>> — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) February 5, 2023

Pat Surtain looking 🔥with that pick 💪 @PatSurtainll LETS GO #broncoscountry — Broncos Country (@DieHardDenver) February 5, 2023

Idc if it’s the pro bowl, that pick by Patrick Surtain was SWEET — Jose Sanchez III (@JSanchezFN) February 5, 2023

Doesn’t matter it’s flag football… Surtain is snipin! 😂 — Brad Carson (@BradCarson) February 5, 2023

That is phenomenal from Surtain. On the best WR in the league too😯😯 — Off-Season db (@DuvalsFinest20) February 5, 2023

Whether it’s flag football or tackle football, PS2 is one of the best in the game.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire