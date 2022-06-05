WATCH: Ohio State football players fail miserably on the golf simulator

If you are a big fan of the game of golf, this week is the best of the year if you live in Central Ohio. That’s because the annual Memorial Tournament is in town at Jack’s place in Dublin — better known as Muirfield Village.

It’s Columbus, Ohio, so golf normally takes a back seat to college football, but there’s room for both. And that’s exactly what happened this weekend at Ohio State. Some of the football players, coaches, and personnel tried their hands at the golf simulator. Spoiler alert: It did not go well.

OK, so assistant coach Parker Fleming showed everyone how it was done, but he was really the only one that had success hitting the golf ball anywhere close to what those with such athletic prowess should be doing. Watch and laugh as several Buckeye players fail miserably at the golf simulator there in the OSU football facilities.

Hey, we’ll give them a break because we’re going to assume all of their time is consumed with school and football. There probably hasn’t been too much time to take up the game of golf. This is just more proof that golf isn’t a game you can just pick up and excel at.

Let’s hope we see better results on the football field this fall from this group.

