Watch: Notre Dame Stadium revealed in EA Sports NCAA College Football ‘25

The anticipation is growing for the return of EA Sports College Football and on Friday morning a gameplay trailer dropped featuring some clips of Notre Dame football inside Notre Dame Stadium.

It’s all about the details with the venues, so it was hard to see exactly what it will look like, but we got a good look at the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign early in the video and then later around the :50 mark, you see Irish players roaming across the field.

The game released its game tier purchase options earlier this week, along with its cover athletes, Colorado’s Shadur Sanders, Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Michigan’s Donovan Edwards.

In just about 2 months, College Football will be back on our gaming consoles and I can’t wait.

