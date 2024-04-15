How to watch Notre Dame football’s spring game draft

It has become a new tradition under Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman to live stream the Blue and Gold game draft.

The Irish are in their final week of preparations for the spring game, and once again the draft will be broadcast for everyone to see. The commissioner, Freeman, will oversee the selections this Thursday at 9:15 am EST.

There are three ways to catch the event, either via the official Notre Dame X account, its Facebook and on YouTube. What we don’t know is who will be making the selections, but we should find out that information fairly soon.

The Blue-Gold Draft will be streamed this Thursday at 9:15 AM. The draft will be hosted once again by the commissioner @Marcus_Freeman1 Watch live on @NDFootball Twitter and Facebook and at https://t.co/y4WhQASsxm#GoIrish☘️ | @Meijer pic.twitter.com/rANygbWcbe — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 15, 2024

It will be interesting to see which quarterbacks and wide receivers go early, as those are, in my eyes, the biggest question marks as the spring practices conclude. If I had to guess, we will see Steve Angeli picked as the first quarterback and Jaden Greathouse as the first receiver. Who would you pick?

