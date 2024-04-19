Advertisement

How to watch Notre Dame Blue Gold Game 2024: TV and stream info, schedule, location, players to watch

The 2024 Notre Dame Blue Gold game takes place this Saturday, April 20 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock. See below to find out the rosters, format, and additional information on how to watch Saturday's Notre Dame Blue Gold game.

How to watch the Notre Dame Blue Gold Game:

  • When: Saturday, April 20

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

2024 Notre Dame Blue Roster:

  • Deion Colzie WR

  • Jordan Clark S

  • Jayden Harrison WR

  • Jaylen Sneed LB

  • Jeremiyah Love RB

  • Jordan Faison WR

  • Jaden Mickey CB

  • RJ Oben DL

  • Eli Raridon TE

  • Kris Mitchell WR

  • Loghan Thomas DL

  • Micah Bell CB

  • CJ Carr QB

  • Riley Leonard QB

  • Ben Minich S

  • Dylan Devezin RB

  • Brenan Vernon DL

  • Steve Angeli QB

  • Marty Auer CB

  • Jaden Greathouse WR

  • Aneyas Williams RB

  • Jack Kiser LB

  • Jadarian Price RB

  • Preston Zinter LB

  • Luke Talich DB

  • Bryce Young DL

  • Chris Salerno P

  • Drayk Bowen LB

  • Mickey Brown CB

  • Andrew Yanoshak TE

  • Donovan Hinish DL

  • Kobi Onyiuke DL

  • Jerry Rullo LB

  • Rino Monteforte LS

  • Boubacar Traore DL

  • Sean Sevillano Jr. DL

  • Aamil Wagner OL

  • Styles Prescod OL

  • Sam Pendleton OL

  • Peter Jones OL

  • Billy Schrauth OL

  • Sullivan Absher OL

  • Ty Chan OL

  • Pat Coogan OL

  • Jack Larsen TE

  • Alex Whitman WR

  • Mitchell Evans TE

  • Charlie Selna TE

  • Armel Mukam DL

  • Mitch Jeter K

  • Rylie Mills DL

2024 Notre Dame Gold Roster:

  • Xavier Watts S

  • Gi’Bran Payne RB

  • Jaiden Ausberry LB

  • Kenny Minchey QB

  • Adon Shuler S

  • KK Smith WR

  • Jordan Botelho DL

  • CJ Carr QB

  • Micah Gilbert WR

  • Cam Williams WR

  • Chance Tucker CB

  • Benjamin Morrison CB

  • Kedren Young RB

  • Devyn Ford S

  • Justin Fisher RB

  • Kennedy Urlacher S

  • Isaiah Dunn CB

  • Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB

  • Christian Gray CB

  • Tre Reader LB

  • Charles Du CB

  • Davis Sherwood TE

  • Joshua Burnham DL

  • Henry Garrity TE

  • Cole Mullins DL

  • Kahanu Kia LB

  • Junior Tuihalamaka DL

  • Jason Onye DL

  • Marcello Diomede K

  • Rocco Spindler OL

  • Anthonie Knapp OL

  • Chris Terek OL

  • Howard Cross III DL

  • Charles Jagusah OL

  • Andrew Kros LS

  • Grant Ristoff DL

  • Joe Otting OL

  • Ashton Craig OL

  • Tosh Baker OL

  • Jack Polian WR

  • Leo Scheidler WR

  • Jayden Thomas WR

  • Kevin Bauman TE

  • Cooper Flanagan TE

  • Eric Goins K

  • Aiden Gobaira DL

  • Zac Yoakam K

  • Eric Lindstrom DL

  • Devan Houstan DL

How were rosters determined?

On Thursday, April 18, the team conducted a draft to select rosters for Saturday's scrimmage.

What is the format of the 2024 Notre Dame Blue Gold game?

Here are the rules:

  • The game will be played with traditional scoring, there is no offense vs. defense scoring system that has been used for some previous editions of the spring game.

  • There will be four 15-minute quarters with normal timing in the first half. The second half will feature a running clock and there is head coach discretion to return to normal clock rules if the game score is close at the end.

  • There will be one live kickoff to start the game. All other change of possessions after a score will be ball placement.

  • There will be some selected players who will wear green jerseys and can compete for both teams.

  • There will be no punts in the game. If a team decides to punt, the ball will be moved 40 yards down field and possession of the ball will change.

  • Field goals and points after touchdowns will be live.

How do I watch Notre Dame football on Peacock?

