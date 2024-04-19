How to watch Notre Dame Blue Gold Game 2024: TV and stream info, schedule, location, players to watch

The 2024 Notre Dame Blue Gold game takes place this Saturday, April 20 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock. See below to find out the rosters, format, and additional information on how to watch Saturday's Notre Dame Blue Gold game.

How to watch the Notre Dame Blue Gold Game:

When: Saturday, April 20

Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

2024 Notre Dame Blue Roster:

Deion Colzie WR

Jordan Clark S

Jayden Harrison WR

Jaylen Sneed LB

Jeremiyah Love RB

Jordan Faison WR

Jaden Mickey CB

RJ Oben DL

Eli Raridon TE

Kris Mitchell WR

Loghan Thomas DL

Micah Bell CB

CJ Carr QB

Riley Leonard QB

Ben Minich S

Dylan Devezin RB

Brenan Vernon DL

Steve Angeli QB

Marty Auer CB

Jaden Greathouse WR

Aneyas Williams RB

Jack Kiser LB

Jadarian Price RB

Preston Zinter LB

Luke Talich DB

Bryce Young DL

Chris Salerno P

Drayk Bowen LB

Mickey Brown CB

Andrew Yanoshak TE

Donovan Hinish DL

Kobi Onyiuke DL

Jerry Rullo LB

Rino Monteforte LS

Boubacar Traore DL

Sean Sevillano Jr. DL

Aamil Wagner OL

Styles Prescod OL

Sam Pendleton OL

Peter Jones OL

Billy Schrauth OL

Sullivan Absher OL

Ty Chan OL

Pat Coogan OL

Jack Larsen TE

Alex Whitman WR

Mitchell Evans TE

Charlie Selna TE

Armel Mukam DL

Mitch Jeter K

Rylie Mills DL

2024 Notre Dame Gold Roster:

Xavier Watts S

Gi’Bran Payne RB

Jaiden Ausberry LB

Kenny Minchey QB

Adon Shuler S

KK Smith WR

Jordan Botelho DL

CJ Carr QB

Micah Gilbert WR

Cam Williams WR

Chance Tucker CB

Benjamin Morrison CB

Kedren Young RB

Devyn Ford S

Justin Fisher RB

Kennedy Urlacher S

Isaiah Dunn CB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB

Christian Gray CB

Tre Reader LB

Charles Du CB

Davis Sherwood TE

Joshua Burnham DL

Henry Garrity TE

Cole Mullins DL

Kahanu Kia LB

Junior Tuihalamaka DL

Jason Onye DL

Marcello Diomede K

Rocco Spindler OL

Anthonie Knapp OL

Chris Terek OL

Howard Cross III DL

Charles Jagusah OL

Andrew Kros LS

Grant Ristoff DL

Joe Otting OL

Ashton Craig OL

Tosh Baker OL

Jack Polian WR

Leo Scheidler WR

Jayden Thomas WR

Kevin Bauman TE

Cooper Flanagan TE

Eric Goins K

Aiden Gobaira DL

Zac Yoakam K

Eric Lindstrom DL

Devan Houstan DL

How were rosters determined?

On Thursday, April 18, the team conducted a draft to select rosters for Saturday's scrimmage.

What is the format of the 2024 Notre Dame Blue Gold game?

Here are the rules:



The game will be played with traditional scoring, there is no offense vs. defense scoring system that has been used for some previous editions of the spring game.

There will be four 15-minute quarters with normal timing in the first half. The second half will feature a running clock and there is head coach discretion to return to normal clock rules if the game score is close at the end.

There will be one live kickoff to start the game. All other change of possessions after a score will be ball placement.

There will be some selected players who will wear green jerseys and can compete for both teams.

There will be no punts in the game. If a team decides to punt, the ball will be moved 40 yards down field and possession of the ball will change.

Field goals and points after touchdowns will be live.

How do I watch Notre Dame football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:



Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.PeacockTV.com/Student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

