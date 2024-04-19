How to watch Notre Dame Blue Gold Game 2024: TV and stream info, schedule, location, players to watch
The 2024 Notre Dame Blue Gold game takes place this Saturday, April 20 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock. See below to find out the rosters, format, and additional information on how to watch Saturday's Notre Dame Blue Gold game.
How to watch the Notre Dame Blue Gold Game:
When: Saturday, April 20
Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock
2024 Notre Dame Blue Roster:
Deion Colzie WR
Jordan Clark S
Jayden Harrison WR
Jaylen Sneed LB
Jeremiyah Love RB
Jordan Faison WR
Jaden Mickey CB
RJ Oben DL
Eli Raridon TE
Kris Mitchell WR
Loghan Thomas DL
Micah Bell CB
CJ Carr QB
Riley Leonard QB
Ben Minich S
Dylan Devezin RB
Brenan Vernon DL
Steve Angeli QB
Marty Auer CB
Jaden Greathouse WR
Aneyas Williams RB
Jack Kiser LB
Jadarian Price RB
Preston Zinter LB
Luke Talich DB
Bryce Young DL
Chris Salerno P
Drayk Bowen LB
Mickey Brown CB
Andrew Yanoshak TE
Donovan Hinish DL
Kobi Onyiuke DL
Jerry Rullo LB
Rino Monteforte LS
Boubacar Traore DL
Sean Sevillano Jr. DL
Aamil Wagner OL
Styles Prescod OL
Sam Pendleton OL
Peter Jones OL
Billy Schrauth OL
Sullivan Absher OL
Ty Chan OL
Pat Coogan OL
Jack Larsen TE
Alex Whitman WR
Mitchell Evans TE
Charlie Selna TE
Armel Mukam DL
Mitch Jeter K
Rylie Mills DL
2024 Notre Dame Gold Roster:
Xavier Watts S
Gi’Bran Payne RB
Jaiden Ausberry LB
Kenny Minchey QB
Adon Shuler S
KK Smith WR
Jordan Botelho DL
CJ Carr QB
Micah Gilbert WR
Cam Williams WR
Chance Tucker CB
Benjamin Morrison CB
Kedren Young RB
Devyn Ford S
Justin Fisher RB
Kennedy Urlacher S
Isaiah Dunn CB
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa LB
Christian Gray CB
Tre Reader LB
Charles Du CB
Davis Sherwood TE
Joshua Burnham DL
Henry Garrity TE
Cole Mullins DL
Kahanu Kia LB
Junior Tuihalamaka DL
Jason Onye DL
Marcello Diomede K
Rocco Spindler OL
Anthonie Knapp OL
Chris Terek OL
Howard Cross III DL
Charles Jagusah OL
Andrew Kros LS
Grant Ristoff DL
Joe Otting OL
Ashton Craig OL
Tosh Baker OL
Jack Polian WR
Leo Scheidler WR
Jayden Thomas WR
Kevin Bauman TE
Cooper Flanagan TE
Eric Goins K
Aiden Gobaira DL
Zac Yoakam K
Eric Lindstrom DL
Devan Houstan DL
How were rosters determined?
On Thursday, April 18, the team conducted a draft to select rosters for Saturday's scrimmage.
What is the format of the 2024 Notre Dame Blue Gold game?
Here are the rules:
The game will be played with traditional scoring, there is no offense vs. defense scoring system that has been used for some previous editions of the spring game.
There will be four 15-minute quarters with normal timing in the first half. The second half will feature a running clock and there is head coach discretion to return to normal clock rules if the game score is close at the end.
There will be one live kickoff to start the game. All other change of possessions after a score will be ball placement.
There will be some selected players who will wear green jerseys and can compete for both teams.
There will be no punts in the game. If a team decides to punt, the ball will be moved 40 yards down field and possession of the ball will change.
Field goals and points after touchdowns will be live.
How do I watch Notre Dame football on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Notre Dame football.
Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?
You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:
Are 18 years of age or older;
Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.PeacockTV.com/Student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.