WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter shares video of the GOAT wiping out at the beach

It’s hard to imagine Nick Saban having any fun outside of seeing his team take home a championship but on Friday, the world caught a glimpse of the GOAT enjoying the beach with his family.

Kristen Saban Setas, Saban’s daughter, shared a video on X, formerly Twitter of Coach Saban riding a boogie board at the beach back in 2018.

In the short clip, you see the tide, pun definitely intended, wipe Saban off of the boogie board and down beneath the waves. But like the ultimate warrior that we know Coach Saban to be, he got right back up.

Watch this hilarious video below:

Now that he is retired, I am sure Coach Saban will enjoy the little things just like this for many years to come!

