NFL International Series: How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans game in London

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) and the Baltimore Ravens are headed across the pond to play the Tennessee Titans in London. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans head to London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Ravens vs. Titans game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ready to tune into the first NFL International Series game of the season? Here’s how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Titans game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Ravens vs. Titans

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

What channel is the Ravens vs. Titans game on?

Sunday morning's Ravens vs. Titans game in London will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

Where to stream the NFL International Series game:

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

