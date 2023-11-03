We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Why you can trust us

2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

The Georgia Bulldogs play the Missouri Tigers this Saturday. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert via Getty Images)

Football is back. The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, but that’s not the only form of football to celebrate. It's Week 10 of the college football season, and the momentum continues with Missouri vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. LSU and many more big games. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Week 10 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from today through Saturday, Nov. 4.

What channel is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

How to watch college football in 2023

(ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream NCAA games on ESPN+ This season, ESPN+ is streaming lots of NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch college football this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $9.99/month at ESPN

(Photo: Hulu) Hulu + Live TV Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11. $70/month at Hulu

Fubo TV Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network $75/month at Fubo

Peacock Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC $5.99/month at Peacock

Paramount+ Stream Big Ten on CBS $6 at Paramount+

College football games this week:

Hulu + Live TV Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+ $70/month at Hulu

Week 10

Friday, Nov. 3

Princeton at Dartmouth | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Boston College at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Colorado State at Wyoming | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX

Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC

Campbell at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

UConn at No. 17 Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Arkansas at Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Nebraska at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | FS1

Wisconsin at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Jacksonville State at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Holy Cross at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Yale at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Presbyterian | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Columbia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware State at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Navy at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Army at No. 25 Air Force | 2 p.m. | CBSSN

Arizona State at No. 18 Utah | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Georgia Tech at Virginia | 2 p.m. | CW

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Butler at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at North Texas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Florida at Memphis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern at Alcorn State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Southern at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at Wofford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Arizona at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

No. 4 Florida State at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 11 Penn State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Iowa at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

James Madison at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Merrimack at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UCF at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Houston at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at South Carolina State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Auburn at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Charlotte at Tulsa | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at UIW | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Arkansas at North Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at No. 6 Oregon | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Louisiana Tech at Liberty | 6 p.m. | CBSSN

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall at Appalachian State | 6 p.m. | NFL Network

Weber State at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

BYU at West Virginia | 7 p.m. | FS1

Utah State at San Diego State | 7 p.m. | FOX

Georgia Southern at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at UC Davis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Purdue at No. 3 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Kentucky at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

SMU at Rice | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama | 7:45 p.m. | CBS

Miami (Fla.) at NC State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Sacramento State at Montana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Stanford at Washington State | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Western Kentucky at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Boise State at Fresno State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 19 UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

ESPN+ Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football $10 at ESPN

Hulu + Live TV Best way to watch NCAA college football $50 at Hulu

Fubo TV Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games $75 at Fubo

Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN $61 at Sling

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports $75 at DirecTV