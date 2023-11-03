2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more
Football is back. The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, but that’s not the only form of football to celebrate. It's Week 10 of the college football season, and the momentum continues with Missouri vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. LSU and many more big games. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Week 10 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from today through Saturday, Nov. 4.
What channel is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
How to watch college football in 2023
This season, ESPN+ is streaming lots of NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch college football this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11.
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Peacock
Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Paramount+
Stream Big Ten on CBS
College football games this week:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Week 10
Friday, Nov. 3
Princeton at Dartmouth | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Boston College at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Colorado State at Wyoming | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 4
No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS
No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX
Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC
Campbell at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
UConn at No. 17 Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Arkansas at Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Nebraska at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | FS1
Wisconsin at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Jacksonville State at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Holy Cross at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Yale at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego at Presbyterian | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Columbia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Sam Houston | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Bucknell at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Cornell at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
VMI at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Navy at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Army at No. 25 Air Force | 2 p.m. | CBSSN
Arizona State at No. 18 Utah | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
Georgia Tech at Virginia | 2 p.m. | CW
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Dayton at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Butler at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UTSA at North Texas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
South Florida at Memphis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern at Alcorn State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas Southern at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at Wofford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Arizona at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
No. 4 Florida State at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 11 Penn State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Iowa at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
James Madison at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Merrimack at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
UCF at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Houston at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Howard at South Carolina State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Charlotte at Tulsa | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee State at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at UIW | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Arkansas at North Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at No. 6 Oregon | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Louisiana Tech at Liberty | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Marshall at Appalachian State | 6 p.m. | NFL Network
Weber State at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
BYU at West Virginia | 7 p.m. | FS1
Utah State at San Diego State | 7 p.m. | FOX
Georgia Southern at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at UC Davis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Purdue at No. 3 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Kentucky at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
SMU at Rice | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama | 7:45 p.m. | CBS
Miami (Fla.) at NC State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Sacramento State at Montana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Stanford at Washington State | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
Western Kentucky at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN
Boise State at Fresno State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 19 UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
ESPN+
Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football
Hulu + Live TV
Best way to watch NCAA college football
Fubo TV
Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC