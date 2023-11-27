Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Monday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game tonight

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Ty Chandler #32 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball after a catch against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 12 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears (3-8) will be looking to further shake up the league with a win against the Vikings (6-5) after their almost-win against the Lions in Week 11. The Vikings will be looking to make a comeback after their recent loss to the Broncos. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Bears vs. Vikings, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bears vs. Vikings game:

  • NFL+

    Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games

    $6.99/month at NFL

Date: Monday, Nov. 27

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch the Bears at Vikings on Monday Night Football:

  • Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna

    Watch NFL games on local channels like ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox

    $29 at Amazon
(ESPN+)

ESPN+

Stream select NFL games on ESPN

Select NFL games stream on ESPN+ during the 2023-24 NFL season, including this Monday's Eagles vs. Chiefs game. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch football, this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.

$10.99/month at ESPN
(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch ABC, ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS and NFL Network

Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the Macy's Parade and all the Thanksgiving football games. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for Black Friday, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. ($20 off the first and second months).

Try free at Fubo
(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ABC and ESPN, plus get ESPN+

Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).

Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for the start of football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11.

$76/month at Hulu
(Photo: NFL)

NFL+

Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

$6.99/month at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: