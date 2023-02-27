Watch Milan Lucic knock Kurtis MacDermid to ice in epic heavyweight fight

Watch Lucic knock MacDermid to ice in epic heavyweight fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Milan Lucic is 34 years old and no longer a top-six forward kind of player, but the Calgary Flames veteran remains the best fighter in the NHL.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid found out the hard way Saturday night when the defending Stanley Cup champs hosted the Flames.

Lucic and MacDermid exchanged words following a whistle late in the second period and wanted to fight. The officials initially held them back but ultimately decided to let them fight, and these two guys did not disappoint one bit.

Bruins' path to Cup Final getting harder as Leafs, Rangers, Devils load up

It was one of the most entertaining fights of the 2022-23 season. Lucic ended up winning as he knocked MacDermid to the ice with a powerful right-hander at the end.

Check out the scrap in the video below:

You have to give MacDermid some credit. He held in there pretty well against one of the league's heavyweights.

The Flames have lost seven of their last 10 games, and their upcoming schedule doesn't get any easier. They will host the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, and their next four games after that are against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild (twice).

A bad week could put the Flames in a very tough position in the Western Conference's wild card playoff race. They entered Monday four points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card berth with one more game played.