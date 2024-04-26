WATCH: Michigan football honored by NFL at 2024 draft

The honors will continue until morale improves.

The Michigan football team won the national championship in the 2023 season and with the 2024 NFL draft taking place in Detroit — just miles down the road from Ann Arbor — it made too much sense that the maize and blue would be downtown. But not just those who departed college to be selected in said draft.

At the outset of day two of the draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made his opening remarks but then welcomed onto the stage new head coach Sherrone Moore and multiple current players, along with the national championship trophy being brandished by edge rusher Derrick Moore.

The accolades and salutations will likely continue all offseason. While there has been no announcement as of yet, the national championship-winning team tends to visit the White House and meet with the President of the United States. But going down the road to get honored, that’s just a layup.

