WATCH: Michael Penix Jr.’s high school basketball highlights

The Atlanta Falcons may have found their quarterback of the future in former Washington standout Michael Penix. Despite signing Kirk Cousins in free agency, the team felt Penix was too talented to pass on and selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Penix may have to wait a while before he gets a chance to start for Atlanta, but his arm strength has been on display at the team’s rookie minicamp. Most don’t think of Penix as a dual-threat QB, but his athleticism is no joke.

Not only did Penix run a 4.46 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, but he used to jump out of the gym during his high school basketball days at Tampa Bay Tech. Watch highlights from Penix’s high school basketball days below, as shared by Robert Griffin III.

Atlanta Falcons QB of the future Michael Penix Jr. basketball highlights @themikepenix pic.twitter.com/3rWwVNkZF0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 10, 2024

