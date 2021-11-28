Watch: Matthew Stafford connects with Van Jefferson for 79-yard TD
The Rams could do nothing right on offense during their first three drives, punting it once, losing a fumble and turning it over on downs. But on their fourth possession of the afternoon in Green Bay, Matthew Stafford finally made a good throw.
One play after missing a wide-open Tyler Higbee on a corner route, Stafford threw a bomb to Van Jefferson, who ran deep down the middle and beat Chandon Sullivan for a 79-yard touchdown.
The Rams were trailing 10-0 at the time, so this score was much-needed to cut the deficit to only three points.
VAN JEFFERSON. 79 YARDS.
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021