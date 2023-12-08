Watch Matthew Slater fire up Patriots teammates in postgame victory speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The last time the New England Patriots won a game was all the way back in Week 7 when they beat the rival Buffalo Bills on Oct. 22.

So it must have felt good for the Patriots to end their five-game losing streak with a 21-18 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Thursday night.

The result meant another postgame victory speech from Patriots special teams ace and captain Matthew Slater. While addressing his teammates, he looked at wide receiver coach Troy Brown and said the team "Ain't afraid of no towels" in a reference to Steelers fans' yellow Terrible Towels.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Ain’t afraid of no towels. pic.twitter.com/9zVqeqD0re — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 8, 2023

Brown played in a lot of important games in Pittsburgh during his Patriots career, including two AFC Championship Game triumphs in 2001 and 2004.

The Week 14 loss also dropped Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's career record versus Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to 3-10. The Patriots have dominated a lot of AFC teams during Belichick's 24-year run, and the Steelers are near the top of that list.

The Patriots are back in action next Sunday for a Week 15 matchup versus the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.