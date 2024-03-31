WATCH: Luis Robert Jr.'s first HR of the season
White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. hits his first homer of the year vs. the Detroit Tigers on Saturday
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
After a 2023 national title game that lit the basketball world on fire, Iowa and LSU are running it back with a trip to the Final Four a stake.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday, led by the brilliance of Bob Bowman and Léon Marchand.
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Huerter went down with his shoulder injury earlier this month after taking a hard foul from Desmond Bane. He hasn’t played since.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.