WATCH: Longhorns experience first NFL preseason action

The Texas Longhorns develop players now. Move linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and running back Roschon Johnson to the top of the list of developed players.

As most would know, Overshown was converted from safety to linebacker in his time at Texas. His coverage skills paired with his hitting ability make him a complete outside linebacker. He enjoyed a good first outing for the Dallas Cowboys will a big money down stop of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Roschon Johnson displayed his tackle breaking ability on Saturday. The now Chicago Bears running back broke several tackles on his way to a chunk play.

Both players converted from one position to another in college. Each went on to leave his own mark on the program in their time in Austin. Here’s a look at highlights from the two players’ important preseason showcase.

Roschon breaks through the line

Former Texas RB Roschon Johnson running strong for the Bears in the preseason against the Titans! pic.twitter.com/azkdulqpc8 — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) August 12, 2023

Roschon Johnson could make fantasy football players happy in 2023. He certainly looked NFL-ready on this run. The speed and power are evident for the power back.

First four carries

Roschon Johnson's first carries – 4 car / 33 yards / 24 long pic.twitter.com/VK3RyCugkn — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 12, 2023

Roschon only continues to improve at his position. The cutting ability looks more fluid than it was at Texas. We could be looking at a breakout star in 2023.

DeMarvion gets the stop

Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown with a huge stop in the hole to prevent a 1st down. Physical play. pic.twitter.com/RD4ut93eyu — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) August 12, 2023

DeMarvion Overshown has seen plenty of noise from Cowboys camp this offseason. Perhaps this clip gives some glimpse of why people believe in the former Texas linebacker. Overshown was hardly moved upon contact before holding the runner from crossing the first down marker. He displayed his good awareness at linebacker on the play as well.

Overshown leads

Rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown leading the team huddle after warmups. pic.twitter.com/OOyd9J0a7q — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 12, 2023

Someone once said that a leader with no followers is just taking a walk. Overshown is not just taking a walk. His teammates’ respect for him early is a positive sign for his NFL prospects.

Dak delegates

In last year’s preseason opener, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott broke down the team following pregame warmups. Prescott seemed pleased today for a rookie to handle the vocal role, as LB DeMarvion Overshown addressed team. pic.twitter.com/KufafNNF4Q — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 12, 2023

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared on board with Overshown leading the huddle. He figures to play a significant role for his new team.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire