How to watch, listen or stream Oregon vs Eastern Washington in home opener
The Oregon Ducks football team returns to Autzen Stadium as they will host the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) at 5:44 PST on the Pac-12 Network.
This will be the third game of a Saturday tripleheader on the network as Southern Utah at Utah will literally kick off a day full of football at 10:30 a.m. PST. Next will be Alcorn State going into the Rose Bowl to face Chip Kelly’s UCLA team at 2 p.m. PST before the Ducks and Eagles round out the day.
TV: Pac-12 Network Comcast 421 SD or 720 and 1329 HD
Dish Network 406, 409, 5438
Play-By-Play: Ted Robinson
Analyst: Yogi Roth
RADIO: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) Sirius: 133 XM: 197
Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen
Analyst: Mike Jorgensen
Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry
Pre-Game Show: Terry Jonz
OPPONENT’S RADIO: Eagles Sports Radio Network
700-AM ESPN and 105.3-FM in the Spokane/Cheney area
Play-by-Play: Larry Weir
Analyst: Paul Sorenson
LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (try it free)
