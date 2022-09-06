How to watch, listen or stream Oregon vs Eastern Washington in home opener

The Oregon Ducks football team returns to Autzen Stadium as they will host the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) at 5:44 PST on the Pac-12 Network.

This will be the third game of a Saturday tripleheader on the network as Southern Utah at Utah will literally kick off a day full of football at 10:30 a.m. PST. Next will be Alcorn State going into the Rose Bowl to face Chip Kelly’s UCLA team at 2 p.m. PST before the Ducks and Eagles round out the day.

TV: Pac-12 Network Comcast 421 SD or 720 and 1329 HD

Dish Network 406, 409, 5438

Play-By-Play: Ted Robinson

Analyst: Yogi Roth

RADIO: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) Sirius: 133 XM: 197

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry

Pre-Game Show: Terry Jonz

OPPONENT’S RADIO: Eagles Sports Radio Network

700-AM ESPN and 105.3-FM in the Spokane/Cheney area

Play-by-Play: Larry Weir

Analyst: Paul Sorenson

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (try it free)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire