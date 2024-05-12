How to watch, latest bracket projections as LSU softball learns postseason fate in NCAA tournament selection show

The LSU softball team made a nice run in Auburn, Alabama, at the SEC tournament this week. The Tigers won their first two games as a No. 8 seed, including an upset over top-seeded Tennessee in the quarterfinals before their stay came to an end in the semifinals against Missouri. Now, coach Beth Torina’s team awaits its NCAA tournament fate, and it will learn whether or not it’s hosting a super regional during Sunday’s selection show. D1Softball projects LSU as a No. 5 national seed, while College Sports Madness has the Tigers as the No. 7 seed. Either way, they would be in line to host both a regional and super regional. Here’s what you need to know to watch Sunday’s tournament selection show.

How to Watch

Date : Sunday, May 12

Time : 6 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire