Watch Lance throw wild TD pass in 49ers-Raiders preseason game

Trey Lance's first preseason touchdown pass certainly was an odd one.

With 8:37 remaining in the second quarter of the 49ers' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, Lance's pass intended for wide receiver Chris Conley in the back of the endzone was deflected by Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley and into the arms of a diving Ross Dwelley for the touchdown.

Dwelley's touchdown catch tied the game at seven before Las Vegas eventually jumped out to a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.

Lance has not played in a live game since suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 last season and appeared a little rusty throughout the first quarter. Replaced by veteran Sam Darnold in the second half, Lance finished the day completing 10-of-15 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Although his lone touchdown pass was the result of a lucky bounce, Lance graciously will accept the gift.



