Watch: Lamar Jackson's teammate had a great reaction to QB being drafted

Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander got picked by the Green Bay Packers, then celebrated the Ravens’ pick of Lamar Jackson later in the NFL draft’s first round. (Getty)

Jaire Alexander’s NFL dreams came true Thursday night. The former Louisville cornerback was taken 18th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

But as he lived out a memorable night full of hugs, congratulatory phone calls and texts, and interviews, a small portion of Alexander’s mind was probably back in the green room, where his college teammate, Lamar Jackson, was still sitting.

As the first round wound down, Jackson’s name still hadn’t been called. With the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock at No. 32, and clearly not in need of a quarterback, Alexander prepared for an on-camera interview; meanwhile, most assumed Jackson would have to wait for day two.

Then the Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round and took Jackson at 32. Alexander found out just like the rest of us did. And he couldn’t help but cut off his interview to celebrate:

Midway through @JaireAlexander's interview, his college teammate @Lj_era8 was selected with the last pick in the 1st round. Here's his reaction: pic.twitter.com/NPnkDf56R6 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 27, 2018





“‘Mar!”

Alexander apologized – though of course, no apology was necessary – then explained, “it’s surreal. It’s great. My boy Lamar!”

And then he did a little happy dance. This is what makes the NFL draft so special.

