WATCH: Lakers’ LeBron James calls Austin Reaves to practice shots with him

After six preseason games, not much can be said about the Los Angeles Lakers finishing 0-6.

The rotations varied every game because head coach Frank Vogel seldom had a fully healthy or available squad at his disposal. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis played just the final two games together.

As injuries accumulated to the guards, undrafted rookie Austin Reaves received more playing time, and he seized the opportunity.

The 23-year-old guard spent time initiating or playing off the ball on offense, and his defensive rotations were typically on point as well.

Vogel said Reaves earned his trust with the way he played, and James praised Reaves’ overall game.

James’ relationship with Reaves continues to grow. James called Reaves to shoot with him after Los Angeles’ practice Sunday, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Lakers rookie Austin Reaves was going over some plays on a clipboard with a Lakers assistant after practice and LeBron called him onto the court to join him in getting up more shots. pic.twitter.com/30Vb7zYhcj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 17, 2021

It seems Reaves went 14-of-16 with his shots. The numbers for Reaves in the preseason and summer league weren’t appealing, but he clearly has confidence and a smooth release.

Reaves shot 42.5% on 3.8 attempts as a sophomore in college, so he can clearly let it fly. Playing alongside future Hall of Famers should help him succeed.

