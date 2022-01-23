Watch: Kendall Blanton scores first career TD vs. Bucs, puts Rams up 10-0

Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Cam Akers, Tyler Higbee, Sony Michel. The Rams are loaded with playmakers on offense, but it was none of them who scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

It was Kendall Blanton, who had four career catches for 37 yards prior to this divisional round game. He caught the first touchdown of his NFL career in the first quarter, putting the Rams up 10-0 after Matt Gay’s PAT.

It was a perfect play design that got the backup tight end open as he rumbled into the end zone for his first touchdown.